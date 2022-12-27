Ferrari F50 Trades Horsepower for Manpower in Brazil in Strange Incident

One of the very few Ferrari F50s that ever saw the light of day was involved in a very peculiar incident that was partially caught on video.
The clip, which is almost half a minute long, made its way to the World Wide Web recently, and it shows the iconic Italian supercar being pushed by a few men in Brazil. The reason is unknown, though it may have had some trouble firing up that beast of an engine.
Nonetheless, all’s well that ends well, as in the second half, we can see it driving away with no apparent issues. The driver floored it for the small crowd that was excited to see the red supercar in person, and disappeared down the road a few moments later in a V12 symphony.
Speaking of which, you are looking at a 4.7-liter double overhead cam unit, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission that delivers the thrust to the rear wheels. The power unit is good for 513 hp (520 ps / 382 kW) and 347 lb-ft (471 Nm) of torque, which translates to a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, and a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed. The quarter mile was dealt with in a hair over 12 seconds back in the day.
Now, having a little over 500 hp available via the fun pedal is quite common in today’s market, as there are mega hatchbacks that are almost as powerful. However, the F50 came out in the mid-1990s, and it is regarded as being one of the best supercars ever made by Ferrari. Depending on whom you ask, the title is usually split between the 288 GTO, F40, Enzo, and LaFerrari, hence why all five of them are eye-watering expensive.
The Prancing Horse made only 349 units of the F50, and to this day, it is unknown how many of them have withstood the test of time and inexperienced drivers. Production spanned from 1995 to 1997 at the brand’s facility in Maranello, Italy, subsequent to many years of development. The supercar bears the signature of Pininfarina, has a targa top, and shares its construction with the 333 SP and F50 GT.
It was succeeded by the Enzo, which is pretty much the stepfather of the LaFerrari. The latter was dropped a little over four years ago, and to this date, Ferrari hasn’t come up with a proper replacement. Nonetheless, they probably will in a few years, and when they do, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that it will be extremely fast. Chances are that it will be rivaled by similar machines from Porsche and McLaren, the offspring of the 918 and P1 respectively, and maybe this time by Lamborghini too.
