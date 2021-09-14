1 of 31 Yellow Ferrari F50 Flexes Naturally Aspirated V12 Like It's 1995

With the 812 Superfast going out of production soon, the era of naturally aspirated Ferrari V12 engines is coming to an end. But while we won't get to see new Ferraris break cover with big, all-motor V12s, we can still enjoy such machines from the past. Like the iconic Ferrari F50.
Produced from 1995 to 1997, the F50 is part of the company's lineage of range-topping supercars. The successor to the almighty F40, the F50 was followed by the Enzo and the LaFerrari. And it marked an important moment in the company's history.
You see, the F50 arrived some three years after the F40 was discontinued. And on top of a brand-new design and more modern underpinnings, the F50 also adopted a naturally aspirated V12 engine. That's important because the F40 featured a twin-turbo V8. Its predecessor, the 288 GTO, also came with a twin-turbo V8 under the hood.
For the first time since the iconic 250 GTO, Ferrari was offering a race-inspired hypercar with a naturally aspirated V12. A long wait of more than 30 years.
And it wasn't just any V12 engine. The F50's powerplant was based on the Tipo F130B that powered the 641 Formula One car during the 1990 season. With this mill behind the seat, Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell won a total of six races, giving the Scuderia a second place in the manufacturers' standings.
Enlarged to 4.7 liters and refined for road use, the F50's V12 pumped 512 horsepower and 347 pound-feet (471 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. It might not sound like a lot compared to modern Ferraris, but it was among the fastest and most powerful back in the day. But more importantly, it's a fantastic-sounding V12.
Built in just 349 units over two years, the F50 is a rare sight. Chances are you might not see one in the metal unless you attend supercar meetings or Ferrari-specific events. But luckily enough, these cars and events get a lot of attention and end up on YouTube for our enjoyment.
What you're about to see below is an F50 finished in Giallo Modena, a rare color for this supercar. Of the 349 examples built, only 31 were finished in yellow. The large majority of them left the factory in the iconic Rosso Corsa (302 units), while eight were painted in dark red and four each in silver and black.
I don't know about you, but I think that the F50 looks gorgeous in yellow. I'd take a Giallo Modena over a Rosso Corsa model any day of the week. Hit the play button below and tell me I'm wrong!
