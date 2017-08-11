Ferrari Dino Revival Creates Split Views Within The Automaker’s Management

For a long time now, we’ve been hearing that Ferrari is taking into account a revival of the Dino. Last time we heard, Sergio Marchionne was pretty excited to add an all-new entry-level model under the California T, confirming that a twin-turbo V6
is the way to go at this price point and in this specific vehicle segment.
11 photos
Regardless of the number of reports and rumors on the subject, the truth of the matter is that the Dino revival is still uncertain. Speaking at the Prancing Horse’s Q2 2017 financial results call, Marchionne made it clear that ideas are still kicked around, but there are noticeably split views within the automaker’s management about creating a sub-California T
sports car with a force-fed V6.
As reported by Automotive News
, the head honcho of the world’s premier performance-oriented manufacturer commented: "We need to explore ways to attract customers to traditional values of the brand such as style, performance and engine sound before downgrading the entry level price for the brand.”
Reading between the lines, analysts are starting to kick around the fatalistic notion of a surprise dismissal of the 2019 Ferrari Dino.
If, however, Ferrari will go ahead with the project, the modern interpretation of the Dino
would be priced around 150,000 euros in the automaker’s domestic market. That’s something like 40,000 euros or 20 percent less than the California T. Marchionne assured that Ferrari would take a firm decision on the Dino at the next investor day conference, scheduled for early 2018.
In the meantime, Ferrari is working hard at convincing the public its first-ever SUV
isn’t an SUV per se. Once adamant the company he manages won’t follow in the footsteps of Bentley and Lamborghini, the numero uno at Ferrari took back his comment, revealing: "That [SUV] space is too big and too inviting and we have a lot of our customers who will be more than willing to drive a Ferrari-branded vehicle that has that king of utilitarian objective."
Codenamed F16X
, specific details on the Ferrari Don’t-Call-Me-SUV will be released in the first quarter of 2018, when the Prancing Horse intends to reveal its new five-year-plan. The aim of such a preposterous addition to the lineup is to double the automaker’s profits by 2022, a financial target that will see the self-imposed 10k-vehicle yearly production limit thoroughly readjusted.