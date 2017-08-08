Drifting a Ferrari F40 Is Like Dancing with the Devil, Only More Intense

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, allow us to point out that this is an awesome time to be an automotive aficionado. For one thing, drifting is now more popular than ever and we can say the same thing about a particular Ferrari halo car, namely the F40.

Then there's the driving experience, which should have the same effect. Sure, the handling is extremely precise, but the old-school turbo feel means that the non-linear power delivery can easily throw the supercar off balance in the middle of a stunt.



Well, in real life, such obstacles mean nothing, especially when you're an Instagramer that has built his social media reputation on pulling respectable slip angles in some of the rarest supercars out there, regardless of these machines' age.



As those of you who spend enough time on the automotive side of Instagram have probably figured out by now, we're talking about Powerslidelover.



The gear head's latest stunt saw the man sliding an



And if you're looking for a drifting experience involving a new-age Ferrari, we'll remind you of the time when the steering wheel wielder pulled a similar stunt inside a LaFerrari Aperta.



The camera car used to record the shenanigan happened to be a fixed-roof incarnation of the LaF, which is how we ended up with



In theory, the aura of the twin-turbo Fezza, which has driven prices through the sky (expect to pay between $1 million and $1.5 million for a well-maintained example), should keep people away from putting this Prancing Work to sideways work. And if you're curious about how an F40 feels when the driver isn't using the side window instead of the windscreen, here's a short drive