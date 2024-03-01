Ferrari Dealer Selling Low-Mileage 2023 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster F1 Edition

Aston Martin returned to Formula 1 for the 2021 season under the ownership of Lawrence Stroll, with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll as its driver pairing. That same year, the carmaker also unveiled a special edition Vantage, based on the official Formula 1 Safety Car.
Dubbed the Vantage F1 Edition, these supercars were built with direct input from none other than former Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers. He wanted a car that was more powerful than the “regular” Vantage, while also boasting significant chassis and aerodynamics improvements.
For those reasons, the twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 found under the hood comes with an extra 25 horsepower for a peak output of 528 hp and the same 505 lb-ft (685 Nm) of torque. However, you can sustain said peak torque for a longer period of time in the F1 Edition, which is really handy around a race track.
The eight-speed automatic gearbox was modified as well, now featuring an optimized torque cut during upshifts.
Meanwhile, other mods include upgraded suspension and steering systems, larger wheels with special Pirelli P Zero tires, and an aero kit which is said to offer an extra 441 lbs (200 kg) of downforce at top speed. The kit is comprised of a full-width front splitter, front dive planes, underbody turning vanes, and a massive rear wing. You’ll know this car is special the second you see it up close.
With us so far? Good, because we just came across a low-mileage 2023 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster F1 Edition model, up for grabs to the highest bidder with just 166 miles on the clock. Interestingly, the car is being sold by Ferrari of Seattle, an official Ferrari dealer. We suspect you might be able to grab it for way less than what it cost when it was new, specifically $195,986. With two days left to go in the auction, the highest bid currently sits at $105,000.
Meanwhile, interior goodies include the Onyx Black Haircell leather and Phantom Gray Alcantara upholstery with lime green accents, heated and power-adjustable seats, an 8-inch touchscreen sat-nav system, dual-zone automatic climate control, F1 Edition-branded door sill plates, and an Alcantara and leather-wrapped steering wheel which looks absolutely gorgeous and chunky.
Aside from everything we just talked about, this Roadster model also comes with the Aston Martin Racing Green colorway (just like the real Formula 1 car), matte black accents, LED lights, carbon fiber fender and hood vents, keyless entry, heated and power-folding mirrors with carbon fiber caps, exclusive Pirelli P Zero rubber for the staggered wheels, plus black Aston Martin-branded calipers at all four corners.
Meanwhile, interior goodies include the Onyx Black Haircell leather and Phantom Gray Alcantara upholstery with lime green accents, heated and power-adjustable seats, an 8-inch touchscreen sat-nav system, dual-zone automatic climate control, F1 Edition-branded door sill plates, and an Alcantara and leather-wrapped steering wheel which looks absolutely gorgeous and chunky.
As for the drivetrain, we already covered the twin turbo V8 engine, but we should still mention that those 528 hp and 505 lb-ft of torque are being fed to the rear wheels with the help of a reprogrammed electronic limited-slip differential.