Ferrari 250 GTO Continuation Series Is Under Consideration

Chief executive officer, chairman, and notorious overpromiser Sergio Marchionne confirmed that Ferrari is thinking of working its magic on the iconic 250 GTO. “The answer is yes,”
the sweater-wearing head honcho told Top Gear
on the sidelines of the Geneva get-together, “but I struggle with the term continuation car.”
Marchionne goes on, claiming that “what Jaguar has done with the lightweight cars is clever, but reinventing the 250 is a tough gig, and living off the spoils of the past is a bad habit to get into.”
Read what you will into that, but the truth of the matter is, Jaguar put a lot of effort (and resources) into its E-, D-, and XKSS
continuations, all with the aim of producing world-class collectibles that stay true to the originals.
On the other hand, Marchionne is right about the tough gig part in regard to the 250 GTO
. In addition to the 250 being the most celebrated Ferrari series of them all, the GTO is the stuff of legends, an automotive unicorn if you will. Take s/n 3851GT as the perfect case in point, a 250 GTO which sold in 2014 at the Bonham’s Quail Auction for the mind-boggling sum of $38,115,000 including the buyer’s premium.
“But there’s definitely a platform there,”
added the man behind Alfa Romeo’s resurrection, “and hopefully we can show you something in the next few years.”
On that bombshell, fingers crossed the continuation will indeed happen, and for a change, won’t cost in the tens of millions of dollars. I’ll take mine in blue and white, just like s/n 3387GT
in the gallery, thank you!