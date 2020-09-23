Feadship’s Project FG, the Superstar of Superyachts With Secret Nightclub Inside

Project FG was designed on a dare, more or less, over the course of a few days, in a brainstorming session. As two Feadship key players explain in the video at the bottom of the page, the idea for it came about during the during the Feadship Brokers Course in 2019, when the idea was floated around to create a superyacht for a fictional character named Freddie Gump.
Indeed, Freddie Gump is a sum of the very-real Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the fictional character Forrest Gump of the movie of the same name. Freddie Gump, FG for short, is both extravagant and fiery, and down to earth at the same time. His (equally fictitious) vessel would reflect both sides of these personalities, the rock star and the average dude everyone loves to love.
This superyacht is to every other vessel what boxing champ Floyd Mayweather is to car or watch collectors: unbridled, shameless extravagance, and a desire to show off that sometimes obscures taste.
“Project FG is a brand new regal megayacht design with superstar appeal written all over it,” Feadship says.
Measuring 358 feet (109 meters), this superyacht comes with an outdoor beach club that can accommodate up to 300 guests. How’s that for putting to shame all the other beach clubs on all the other yachts? Amenities also include a panoramic piano lounge, a pop-up table tennis court surrounded by glass to prevent the ball from going overboard, bar, jacuzzi and enough sundecks to allow all those guests to perfect their summer glow.
“The guests have to find it – there are no directions about how to get there and the idea is that it is somewhere behind the engine – there’s a hidden door and you come into the club in the belly of the boat,” designer Jan Schaffers explains in the video below.
When not used as a huge partying platform at anchor, Project FG would sleep 22 guests, also in the utmost luxury. Feadship did not go any further in the development of the project as to detail the propulsion system, range or even an estimated price, but considering these amenities alone, it’s safe to say it won’t be cheap.
Though still in concept stage, Project FG is a “technically feasible” design, Feadship notes. When – and if – it comes to life, it will allow for “wild partying at night and peaceful relaxation during daytime,” the shipyard explains.
Indeed, Freddie Gump is a sum of the very-real Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the fictional character Forrest Gump of the movie of the same name. Freddie Gump, FG for short, is both extravagant and fiery, and down to earth at the same time. His (equally fictitious) vessel would reflect both sides of these personalities, the rock star and the average dude everyone loves to love.
This superyacht is to every other vessel what boxing champ Floyd Mayweather is to car or watch collectors: unbridled, shameless extravagance, and a desire to show off that sometimes obscures taste.
“Project FG is a brand new regal megayacht design with superstar appeal written all over it,” Feadship says.
Measuring 358 feet (109 meters), this superyacht comes with an outdoor beach club that can accommodate up to 300 guests. How’s that for putting to shame all the other beach clubs on all the other yachts? Amenities also include a panoramic piano lounge, a pop-up table tennis court surrounded by glass to prevent the ball from going overboard, bar, jacuzzi and enough sundecks to allow all those guests to perfect their summer glow.
“The guests have to find it – there are no directions about how to get there and the idea is that it is somewhere behind the engine – there’s a hidden door and you come into the club in the belly of the boat,” designer Jan Schaffers explains in the video below.
When not used as a huge partying platform at anchor, Project FG would sleep 22 guests, also in the utmost luxury. Feadship did not go any further in the development of the project as to detail the propulsion system, range or even an estimated price, but considering these amenities alone, it’s safe to say it won’t be cheap.
Though still in concept stage, Project FG is a “technically feasible” design, Feadship notes. When – and if – it comes to life, it will allow for “wild partying at night and peaceful relaxation during daytime,” the shipyard explains.