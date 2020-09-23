2021 Sonata N Line Shows Hot Sedan Look, Hides Most Important Details

The South Korean automaker is boldly going where no Hyundai has gone before, quickly expanding its N Line quasi-performance roster in a bid to attract even more customers. Its popular Sonata model, now in its eighth generation, is just the latest entry in what looks like a forever-increasing performance-inspired family.
Sonata – the car, not the musical term – has been around since way back in 1985. It’s just as old as the recently introduced BMW M3, but clearly not just as performance oriented. That doesn’t mean there have not been any sporty models during its history, as the Asian carmaker has most recently balanced both turbo-inspired performance and high-tech efficiency (of the hybrid and PHEV variety).
Soon – though at a still undisclosed date – customers will be able to select the go-to option for sporty attire, the 2021 Sonata N Line. We really can’t say anything else besides commenting on the looks, though, as the automaker has chosen the lengthy release strategy. As such, they are highlighting the design right now, and we’ll have to wait a little longer for the juicy technical details.
Judging the book by its covers, the Sonata N Line arrives with subtle enhancements designed to increase the appeal of the entire series without actually causing an internal range rupture. The company’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design credentials are fully on point here, but with N appeal on this occasion.
As such, there are some subtle changes that we can account for, such as a modified grille, a more aggressive front end, N Line markings, or the sporty side sills, and the 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear packs a new blacked-out bumper, a pair of dual exhaust tips, and a tailored N Line rear diffuser.
Moving inside, future customers will be able to find newly added darker chrome details, the well-known N Line red stitching, as well as sportier seats to complement the still unknown performance credentials.
Hyundai has remained mum on the numbers, though the rumor mill is advancing interesting figures (up to 290 hp, though we should take this with a grain of salt) for a possible rework of the top 2.5-liter GDI offering.
