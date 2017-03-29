Fashion Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Meets 918, 911 R in Zuffenhausen Family Photo

When it comes to checking out the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 in the real world, we're just as impatient as those who are waiting to slide into their brand spanking new Zuffenhausen specials.
And, for now, the best way to quench our thirst for GT Division Porschas is to bring you the examples of the new GT3 that have already been spotted in the wild.
Earlier today, we showed
you a Graphite Blue incarnation of the Neunelfer and now we're back with one dressed in a color that's just as understated.
The GT3 in the image above is finished in Fashion Grey, which builds on the understated aura of the machine. Keep in mind that, thanks to the technology infusion involving the GT3 Cup racecar, the new GT3
packs no less than 500 ponies, while maintaining the 9,000 rpm of its 475 hp predecessor.
The GT3 is seen posing with two of its siblings. The first is the 911 R and this is an excellent occasion to remind you that the newcomer has borrowed at least two moves from the R.
First and foremost, the six-speed manual of the 911 R has found its way into the 2018 GT3, with this being offered as a no-cost option for those who prefer to skip the devilishy efficienct PDK double-clutch setup.
Secondly, the generously-sized diffuser of the R can also be found underneath the engine compartment of the new GT3. This is part of an aerodynamics package that also sees the wing of the latter being slighty larger and placed more aggressively than before.
Then there's the 918 Spyder, which remains just as impressive, despite its production having ended back in 2015. For one thing, the gas-electric hypercar held the Nurburgring
record for three years and a half.
So yes, there are plenty of details to be enjoyed in this Zuffenhausen family photo.
