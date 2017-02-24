autoevolution

Falcao Spotted Driving McLaren 675LT Spider in Monaco

 
24 Feb 2017, 22:20 UTC ·
by
Supercar spotting in Monaco isn't as popular as it used to be. But you still get to see weird stuff there, and not only during the summer. From the latest 3-wheeled rocket to a girl driving a Gumpert, it's all there, and so is AS Monaco football player Radamel Falcao in his supercar.
This video shows him leaving Casino Square in a car very few have seen in real life, the 675LT Spider. Fans call him "The Tiger" or "King of the Europa League," so it's only natural for Falcao to want to drive something that measures up to that kind reputation.

We're glad he didn't go with the traditional Ferrari or Bentley that all the key players gravitate towards. But what does "675LT" mean for us ordinary people who don't have a great kicking foot?

Well, the 675LT is for the 650S what the Speciale is to the Ferrari 458. It's the lighter version, the one built for the track with features that come straight motorsport, such as carbon brakes.

Sales were strictly limited to 500 units, and all found owners by 2015, although we've seen some deliveries happening as late as last month. LT is McLaren talk for Long Tail, just like the F1LT that raced at Le Mans.

We're likely to be looking at the most powerful 3.8-liter supercar builds because the newer 720S will switch to a 4.0-liter V8. Even though the tail isn't long, incremental changes have been made to boost downforce by as much as 40% over the regular model.

It's certainly more beautiful too, with an angry carbon fiber chin and tail added to the car and that sexy round exhaust that sticks out. Falco also opted for the Spider version, so his car can have a million miles of headroom, most of which is inundated by engine noise.

Even though it's only got 25 more horsepower than the car it's based on, the 675LT has 50% new engine parts. Let's see how long he holds onto the car before moving to something else.

McLaren 675LT football player stars and cars
 
