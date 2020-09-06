Fabspeed C8 Corvette With Kooks Exhaust Headers Sounds Like It Means Business

5 C8 Corvette Headlight Rubs Paint Off the Front Bumper, Dealer Will Fix the Issue

First things first, the OEM catalytic converters have been replaced by sport cats with 200 cells per square inch compared to 700 stock. These bad boys are wrapped in military-spec heat blankets with Kevlar casings that can sustain 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit (1,200 degrees Celsius).The $2,795.95 catalytic converters from Fabspeed are 9 pounds (4 kilograms) lighter than the OEM cats, and the exhaust specialist guarantees no check engine light from the P420 and P430 error codes. On its own, this upgrade translates to gains of 6 horsepower and 6 pound-feet of torque over the bone-stock Stingray with the Z51 package.Next up, the Valvetronic Maxflo exhaust system is 20 pounds (9 kilograms) lighter than the factory valved exhaust system. Priced at $3,895.95 to $3,995.95 depending on the finish of the tips, Fabspeed also makes a case for peak gains of 11.5 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque while curve gains top 14 horsepower and 15 pound-feet.“Loud and aggressive when you want it,” the Valvetronic Maxflo features 3.0-inch stainless tubing and flexible bellows, heat shielding from amorphous silica fiber wrapped in 321 stainless-steel, as well as plug-and-play exhaust valves similar in design to those from Chevrolet.The finishing touch comes in the guise of stainless-steel exhaust headers from Kooks . As you may know from a previous story on autoevolution, this upgrade unlocks 20 more horsepower and 26 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels of the mid-engine sports car, which is a lot of performance for $1,495.Taken together, the three modifications total $8,186.9 excluding shipping and installation. It should also be highlighted that the manufacturer’s warranty is voided by any of these upgrades, so please think twice before you unlock more performance out of your midship sports car from Bowling Green.