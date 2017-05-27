autoevolution

FAB Design Releases Model X Body Kit - the SUV Still Looks Bad, Resembles a Ford

 
Almost everyone who has had any experience with the Model X will admit that it's a great car, especially now that Tesla managed to sort out a lot of the flaws that came with the early models.
However, the almost exact amount of people will lose no time in saying it's not a particularly beautiful car. Sure, the owners who have spent hours on end with the electric SUV and have come to love for everything it has to offer might be a little blinded, but the truth is it almost looks as if aesthetics were never too high on Tesla's agenda when it came to the Model X.

Making a beautiful SUV isn't easy for anybody, and considering Tesla had to focus on interior space and aerodynamics (for improved range), the result is at least a decent car that doesn't stand out too much. Assuming it keeps its rear door shut, that is.

It's precisely for situations like these that tuning companies were invented. Leave it to them to bolt on a few carbon fiber pieces, put on some ridiculously large wheels and make sure your vehicle never goes unnoticed again.

The Model X isn't completely alien to third-party body kits, but it wasn't exactly a tuners' favorite either. The Swiss guys and gals at FAB Design took some interest, and now the body kit presented at this year's Geneva Motor Show has become available.

Called VIRIUM, the willing owners will get a new front bumper, fender extensions, door applications, side skirts, and a rear diffusor in exchange for €11,880 (~$13,300). If they also want the wheels and somebody to actually install the body kit, they'll have to fork a little extra. There's also a standard kit that loses the whole wide thing and costs almost half as much.

VIRIUM comes with two different versions for the SUV's front end, but we'd like to talk a little about the one shown on the blue model. Not only does it have a trapezoidal shape that clearly resembles a Ford (particularly the European Focus model), but FAB Design has also removed the Tesla logo and replaced it with an oval plate. Did anyone really imagine Tesla owners would hurry to pay good money to have their Model Xs turned into a Ford Focus lookalike?
