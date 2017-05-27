FAB Design Releases Model X Body Kit - the SUV Still Looks Bad, Resembles a Ford

Almost everyone who has had any experience with the Model X will admit that it's a great car, especially now that Tesla managed to sort out a lot of the flaws that came with the early models.

It's precisely for situations like these that tuning companies were invented. Leave it to them to bolt on a few carbon fiber pieces, put on some ridiculously large wheels and make sure your vehicle never goes unnoticed again.



Called VIRIUM, the willing owners will get a new front bumper, fender extensions, door applications, side skirts, and a rear diffusor in exchange for €11,880 (~$13,300). If they also want the wheels and somebody to actually install the body kit, they'll have to fork a little extra. There's also a standard kit that loses the whole wide thing and costs almost half as much.



