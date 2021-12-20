F1 Mobile Racing Update Brings One of the Most Requested Features

EA has just released another update for its F1 Mobile Racing game, the official free-to-play mobile game of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. The update is now available on iOS and Android and promises to bring some of the most important features requested by the community, as well as some much-needed fixes and improvements.
The highlight of Update 21 is the brand-new rear-view camera, one of the most requested features by the game’s community. Switching to a rear view camera can be done with a single press of a button. The addition of the new feature is meant to enable players to focus on what’s ahead while defending themselves from an opponent overtake at the same time.
Another interesting addition in Update 21 is daily chassis parts in the shop. These can now be purchased from the shop as part of daily offers to help players improve their cars and maximize their potential. The chassis parts will change daily, so players must check back regularly for a chance to get a chassis part for the team they use in the game.
More importantly, players who use mid-end smartphones to play F1 Mobile Racing, such as iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S series, can now choose to lower their graphic settings to optimize the game’s performance.
Here are some of the most important fixes included in Update 21:
The update also includes many balancing tweaks to Car Wear and Quick Repair amounts in Career Mode. Last but not least, improvements to AI difficulty in higher leagues and to Career UI have been implemented too. Make sure to visit the game’s official website for the full list of changes.
Another interesting addition in Update 21 is daily chassis parts in the shop. These can now be purchased from the shop as part of daily offers to help players improve their cars and maximize their potential. The chassis parts will change daily, so players must check back regularly for a chance to get a chassis part for the team they use in the game.
More importantly, players who use mid-end smartphones to play F1 Mobile Racing, such as iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S series, can now choose to lower their graphic settings to optimize the game’s performance.
Here are some of the most important fixes included in Update 21:
- Fixed numerous issues with career missions
- Fixed issue where career requisites marked as claimable were not completed after a reboot
- Fixed issue where rebooting shortly after skipping a career season would not correctly skip the season
- Fixed issue where requisites that required a player to upgrade a team chassis did not work retroactively
- Fixed issue where pressing the retry button in quick succession would cause an error
- Fixed issue where a white image would appear on a track loading screen
The update also includes many balancing tweaks to Car Wear and Quick Repair amounts in Career Mode. Last but not least, improvements to AI difficulty in higher leagues and to Career UI have been implemented too. Make sure to visit the game’s official website for the full list of changes.