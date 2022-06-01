F1 Manager 2022 Video Shows What It Means to Be a Formula One Team Principal

Unveiled back in March, Frontier Developments’ next project, F1 Manager 2022, has just received its first video that focuses on the role of a Formula 1 Team Principal. In the video released today, Frontier CEO and Founder David Braben introduce the episode before handing it over to Game Director Andy Fletcher, who discusses the so-called “factory tour” of F1 Manager 2022 alongside Art Director Matt Dickinson and other members of the development team.

