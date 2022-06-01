F1 Manager 2022 Video Shows What It Means to Be a Formula One Team Principal

Unveiled back in March, Frontier Developments’ next project, F1 Manager 2022, has just received its first video that focuses on the role of a Formula 1 Team Principal. In the video released today, Frontier CEO and Founder David Braben introduce the episode before handing it over to Game Director Andy Fletcher, who discusses the so-called “factory tour” of F1 Manager 2022 alongside Art Director Matt Dickinson and other members of the development team.
As many of you probably already know, Team Principals are responsible for overseeing every facet of a Formula 1 team, from recruiting and retaining world-class drivers and staff to engineering car components and setting the all-important race weekend strategy.
That means that F1 Manager 2022 players will be allowed to drive every decision, both short and long-term, as they aim to lead their team to glory in the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship. The video explains how players can take charge of their chosen 2022 F1 constructor, imposing their own management philosophy as they seek to meet and exceed the expectations of their team’s board.
Additionally, managing budgets effectively is another requirement for successful team bosses, who will have to balance short-term gains against long-term progression by designing and manufacturing new components for their cars while keeping one eye on the following year’s design.
Then, there’s investing in facilities, drivers, and key staff members, which will be very important for players who’d like to put their own stamp on one of ten official 2022 F1 teams. Not to mention that a good Team Principal will be expected to effectively manage tire allocations.
The video also touches on another important aspect of the game: broadcast-quality presentation. Led by David Croft, Lead F1 commentator at Sky Sports, whose iconic voice appears in-game alongside his fellow commentator and former Formula 1 driver, Karun Chandhok, F1 Manager 2022 promises stellar broadcast quality.
Moreover, the voices of all 20 drivers from the 2022 season feature on an innovative team radio system, responding to the commands of their race engineers. Future behind-the-scenes videos will provide players with a deeper look at detailed art and audio work, including mapping 3D facial driver scans, motion-captured pit crew, and creating bespoke audio profiles for each circuit.
F1 Manager 2022 will launch in the summer of 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).
