F1 22 Announces Updates to Three Circuits to Make Them More Authentic

With more than a month left until the arrival of F1 22, EA wants to keep us hyped and informed in regards with the most important changes we can expect from the upcoming game. Apart from the many changes to the cars that the F1 series will bring this year, EA also revealed updates to some of the circuits in the game.
These updates are meant to bring these circuits in line with their real-world counterparts, so the game would be even more authentic. With the addition of new cars and regulations for the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, these improvements are more than welcomed.
Without further ado, three F1 22 circuits have been updated: Spanish, Australian, and Abu Dhabi. These changes don’t massively change how players approach these circuits, but they will certainly impact on how fast you’ll be.
Spain
Australia
Abu Dhabi
F1 22 has been scheduled for release on July 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via the EA App, Origin, Steam, and Epic Games Store). If you’re considering placing a pre-order for the F1 22 Champions Edition, you’ll be getting additional content and three days of early access.
- Turn 10 sees a new layout matching those introduced in real life for the postponed 2021 race. Turns 10-14 have updated offtrack areas, alongside several sausage kerbs around the circuit.
- The Albert Park Circuit has been remodelled using LIDAR data, boasting more detailed height and camber. Outfield areas see walls repositioned, and kerbs replaced with new photogrammetry versions. There are multiple changes to the circuit with a new layout to turns 1, 3, 6, 8/9 (replacing the chicane), 11, 12, and 13.
- Yas Marina’s turn 5, where Verstappen overtook Hamilton to secure the 2021 Formula One World Championship, has changed with the chicane removed before the hairpin. The hairpin has also come forward adding more runoff. The turn 9 chicane and 90-degree turns are now a single cambered turn, replacing turns 11-14. Lastly, turns 13-15 have been rounded off around the hotel to allow cars to follow more closely.
