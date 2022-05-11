Alpine F1 Team Annoyed With FIA Decision on Alonso Incident - Here Is What They Got To Say

Laurent Rossi, Alpine F1 team boss, is annoyed and disappointed with the Formula One official's decision to penalize double world champion Fernando Alonso for the second time in the Miami Grand Prix.
Fernando Alonso crossed the finish line in ninth place at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, but he received a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. On Lap 54, he skipped the chicane and took the run-off area. That helped the Spanish driver to get out of Mick Schumacher's DRS range.
Until here, the penalty seemed the correct decision, but by the end of the lap, Alonso raised his hand in a fair play way, and he lifted his foot to allow Mick to close the gap. However, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) officials did not care about his kind gesture. After another five-second penalty because of his collision with Pierre Gasly, Alonso was out of the points, being overtaekn in the standings by Albon and Stroll.
"This one is certainly difficult to accept since Fernando handed back the time during the lap and we were not able to present the evidence to clarify the particular situation before the penalty was issued," declared Laurent Rossi, the Alpine F1 team boss."With the opportunity to explain, we're very confident Fernando would have kept his ninth place."
After the well-known scandal about F1 rules that happened at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, officials and commissioners are under close investigation. This incident from Miami could bring another tweak to the rules.
Unfortunately, this was the fourth race in a row where Fernando did not score any points. As Laurent Rossi said, we hope to get a "more fair" race at the Spanish Grand Prix that will take place in Barcelona on May 22. Stay tuned for more pieces of information about the Alpine and FIA feud.
