F1 Will Try Out a Revised Qualifying Format in 2023 Using One Tire Compound per Segment

F1 decision makers have just voted to reduce the number of tire sets available to drivers from 13 to 11 at two events in 2023. Furthermore, the FIA will introduce a new approach to qualifying for those two events, featuring a mandated tire compound choice.
Currently, teams are free to choose which tires are used in each of the three qualifying segments, but according to these revised regulations published by the FIA, drivers will be forced to use the hard tire in Q1, the medium tire in Q2 and the soft tire in Q3, during those two Grand Prix weekends. Of course, if the sessions require wet tires, then the tire choice will become free (inters or full wet).
Aside from forcing drivers to use a specific compound in each qualifying segment, this tire usage shake-up will also result in a lower number of sets available over the chosen races, reports Motorsport.
Right now, drivers have a total of 13 sets available to them on a regular, non-sprint race weekend (including the ‘extra’ soft rubber for Q3). That’s eight soft tires, three mediums and two hards. However, during those trial events next year, drivers will only have access to four softs, four mediums and three hards.
The idea behind this trial run is to ensure that drivers use a variety of tires throughout a race weekend, resulting in less waste at the end of a Grand Prix.
Aside from these changes, the FIA has also approved plans for tests to take place this year with regards to development rubber – more specifically, dry-weather tires can be tested during P2 at non-sprint race weekends by any drivers, meaning rookies too.
While most of these ideas sound reasonable enough, we’re not sure how to feel about those mandated compounds for Q1 through Q3. It could result in one or two strategic issues.
