autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Limited Edition Month  
Car reviews:
 

Former F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin Takes Another Hit as Italy Seizes $114M in Real Estate

Home > News > Athletes
12 Apr 2022, 04:51 UTC ·
In March this year, Nikita Mazepin’s Formula One dreams came to an end after just one season with the Haas Team, as F1’s sanctioning body decided he would be barred from the sports. The decision came as a result of new sanctions against Russia and Russian oligarchs, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
$114 million worth of real estate belonging to Nikita Mazepin and his family, impounded in Italy 7 photos
2022 Haas F1 Team during first testFormer member of Haas F1 team Nikita Mazepin2022 Haas F1 Team during first test2022 Haas F1 Team during first test2022 Haas F1 Team during first test2022 Haas F1 Team during first test
On February 24, Russia started the invasion of Ukraine, and international authorities have been issuing a string of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and Putin allies ever since. In March, Nikita Mazepin’s Formula One dreams were dashed, when he and his father’s company were more or less unceremoniously booted from the F1.

Nikita Mazepin had previously tried to race as a neutral athlete, but the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) ruled for his elimination from the Haas Team – unilaterally, according to Mazepin himself, who said he was given no option to respond or otherwise engage in the conversation. At the same time, his father’s company, Uralkali, was dropped as sponsor. Still, Mazepin said he accepted the decision and, only days later, announced that he would be using the Uralkali sponsorship money for a sports foundation, one that would presumably not dabble into politics like the F1.

While Mazepin is keeping busy, he and his family are taking another hit: Reuters reports that Italian authorities have seized more than $114 million worth of property belonging to him and his family. Mazepin the father, Dmitry, is said to have close ties to President Vladimir Putin, which is why the entire family landed on the sanctions list – Nikita included.

The property in question is a villa in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, known as Rocky Ram. L’unione Sarda describes it as a Russian enclave, part gated community part underground (luxury) bunker, a mysterious and well guarded compound whose outlines you can barely guess from satellite imagery. The Mazepins are believed to own the place, but presumably only to cover for Putin, who is the direct beneficiary.

Neither Mazepin was available for comment on the seizure.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
nikita mazepin formula one F1 Russia sanctions Italy Sports Haas Team
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories