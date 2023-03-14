F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Gets His Hands on the Ultimate Alfa Romeo, the Giulia GTAm

Valtteri Bottas is the driver of an Alfa Romeo. No, not just the one he drives on the racetrack. The Finn has just taken delivery of his brand-new Giulia GTAm at the Stellantis&You showroom in Turin, Italy. His high-performance sedan is finished in the Italian auto maker’s distinctive GTA Red.
If you’re unfamiliar with the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and the Giulia GTAm, let me tell you more about them. They are the most powerful Alfa Romeos ever built. They are both powered by the same V6 engine with the same specs. But the Giulia GTAm is more track-focused, boasting a massive rear wing. Other differences are a large front splitter, full racing seats, no rear seats, polycarbonate side and rear windows, and a roll cage.
One of Alfa Romeo’s legendary vehicles served as inspiration for this powerful car – I’m talking about the 1965 Giulia GTA. After winning two European touring car championships, this machine ensured a spot for the Italian brand in the racing books. Alfa Romeo neatly blended its style and performance into the new Giulia GTA, giving a nod to the past.
However, the Giulia GTA is based on the impressive Giulia Quadrifoglio with 503 horsepower (510 ps). But it is 100 kg (220 lbs.) lighter due to the extensive use of ultralight materials. At the core of the car is an upgraded version of Alfa Romeo’s 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo, which outputs 533 hp (540 ps). It allows the vehicle to speed up 100 kph (62 mph) in only 3.6 seconds.
Alfa Romeo engineers refined the aerodynamics and handling of the car and placed significant emphasis on reducing its weight, all under the same guidelines followed for the 1965 Giulia GTA. They extensively used carbon fiber components and composite materials to make the vehicle as light as possible, such as in the hood, front and rear fenders, and front bumper. Furthermore, the aerodynamics were engineered to provide increased downforce, especially from the huge rear wing.
Alfa Romeo obtained insights and technical know-how directly from Formula 1 due to the partnership with Sauber Engineering. The brand’s engineers also benefitted from the Swiss company’s facilities. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, Sauber Engineering has more than 50 years of experience in motorsports, of which 27 years are in F1. The company owns one of Europe’s most advanced wind tunnels and played a major part in developing aerodynamic components for the new Giulia GTA.
Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo’s F1 Manager, said that Bottas’s desire to join the exclusive circle of Giulia GTA customers fills the company with pride. Bottas also expressed his honor of being an ambassador of the brand and now becoming a customer and owner of one of the 500 Giulia GTAs.
Alfa Romeo’s top representatives took part in the delivery of the car to the Finnish driver. During the meeting, Bottas and the brand’s top management also discussed upcoming projects in which the driver is personally involved.
