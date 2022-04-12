F1 Champion Jenson Button Set to Race Full Season in Rallycross This Year

Jenson Button will follow in his father's footsteps and enter a rallycross championship. The 2009 Formula 1 World Champion will race in the Group E category of the Nitro Rallycross championship this season. That's the top tier of the sport, and he will team up with Oliver Bennet for Xite Energy Racing.
Back in the day, John Button, Jenson's father, was a rallycross legend in the United Kingdom. At the time, he used to race in a Volkswagen Beetle with dramatic paintwork, which made him known across the country. Later on, John Button created a motorsport outfit called Rocket Motorsport to support his son's karting efforts.
It is also worth noting that John Button attended every Formula 1 race his son entered up until his death in 2014. The next year, the John Button Memorial Trophy was created as an annual award for Retro Rallycross Driver of the year. Jenson does not compete in that class, though.
Instead, Jenson will race in a US-based rallycross series, as he currently resides in California. He has previously raced in various rallycross events, even after his Formula 1 career. On the matter of the new branch of motorsport that he chose to compete in, Jenson stated that he hopes to learn from his friend Oliver about competing on the dirt.
Button also stated that he wants to go racing, as he loves it, and he also wants to have fun, as Dirtfish reported. It does not take long for a Formula 1 champion to prove himself on new ground. If his car will be reliable for the entire season, Jenson has everything going for him to achieve both his objective of having fun and competing. Who knows, perhaps he will find time for a bit of winning.
At this point, we should point out that Jenson Button won the Japanese Super GT series in his debut season, back in 2018. He also raced in off-road events in Extreme E, Mint 400, and Baja 100, among others.
Jenson will race an electric vehicle in the Nitro RX season, which will be the first time that this kind of vehicle will be entered in this branch of motorsport. It sounds promising, if you ask us.
