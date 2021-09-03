Jenson Button’s Stunning 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 X88 Just Sold for $439,099

It’s not every day you get the chance to bid for a classic sports car that used to belong to a Formula One world champion. That being said, it’s also not every day you get the change to grab such a rare Porsche 911, featuring a one-off configuration. All of these factors would explain why it just sold for the staggering amount of $439,099.
The car, specially commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei, is a 964-generation 911 Turbo, powered by a turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six unit that also happens to boast the X88 power package. This is said to be the only X88-equipped car offered with a Horizon Blue Metallic finish. It also features stunning full Marine Blue leather upholstery.
Other highlights include the five-speed manual gearbox, limited-slip differential, an electric sliding sunroof, air conditioning, a headlight leveling system, top-tinted windshield, a rear windscreen wiper and a trip computer.
Fun fact, exterior color aside, this car is very similar to the one that starred in the original Bad Boys movie, which featured a black 1994 model year Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6. Also, it was imported into the UK back in 2003 and was still under Jenson Button's ownership until somebody paid the aforementioned sum for it through Collecting Cars.
As for performance, that X88 power package could boost output to 380 hp (385 ps) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque. Floor it and you could hit 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over 4 seconds, which is fast even by 2021 standards, let alone early 90s.
Ultimately, this is nothing less than an iconic piece of machinery, especially in this configuration. We’d even go as far as to say it’s just as awesome as Everrati’s Gulf Signature Edition Porsche 964, which by the way is fully electric and comes with 500 hp, 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, a sub-4-second 0-60 mph acceleration time and an EV range of more than 180 miles (290 km).
Of course, if you’re a collector, choosing between a timeless classic and a retro-modded EV is kind of a no brainer, regardless of how good the latter is.
