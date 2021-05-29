Gordon Ramsay Checks Out the New Everrati Porsche 911 Electric Restomod

Like every other person in the hospitality industry, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was hit hard by the international health crisis of 2020. Unlike most people in the same industry, though, he can still afford to consider buying a new car.
And a very expensive one, at it. Gordon Ramsay, in addition to being the most foul-mouthed man in the not exactly narrow niche of celebrity chefs, is also a passionate car collector. Along the years, he’s owned anything from limited edition Ferraris to gorgeous vintage cars and actual James Bond vehicles. His taste is eclectic but unwavering: he always goes for the extraordinary.
“Signature” fits the bill. “Signature” is the latest restomod slash EV conversion from Everrati Automotive, formerly known as ionic cars. It’s a fully restored 1991 Porsche 911 Type 964, given the widebody treatment and a new electric drivetrain, and it was just unveiled this Friday.
Within hours of the big online presentation of “Signature,” Ramsay was checking it out in person at the luxury car dealer Macari in Wandsworth, London, the Daily Mail reports. The tabloid also has photos of the visit, which seems to have been a broader event and not a private showing. It could be that Ramsay was there for publicity purposes (after all, here we are talking about it today), but his interest in the “Signature” seems legitimate, based on photos available at the link.
Should he really be considering buying one, he’s in for a long wait – and a hefty bill.
The “Signature” takes 12 months to complete and costs £250,000 ($355,000 at the current exchange rate) before taxes and without the price for the donor car. Assuming Ramsay is up for the challenge, he will get a widebody 964 with 500 bph on tap, a 53-kWh battery pack promising a range of more than 150 miles (241 km), and a promised 0 to 60 (96.5 kph) time of less than 4 seconds.
