2 2021 Porsche Carrera GT by Zagato is a Gorgeous One-Off But Not Really

1 Watch the 2022 Porsche Carrera GT Take Shape Before Your Eyes in Tidy Rendering

More on this:

2004 Porsche Carrera GT Once Owned by F1 Champ Jenson Button Sold for $975,000

During his illustrious Formula 1 career, Jenson Button raced for Williams, Benetton, Renault, BAR, Honda, Brawn and McLaren. He scored a total of 1,235 career points, resulting in 15 wins, 50 podiums and the 2009 Formula One Driver’s Title, which he won with Brawn GP. 42 photos



Button allegedly owned this car back when he used to live in Monaco. Afterwards, the Porsche supercar spent some time in New Jersey, the UK and the Netherlands.



In terms of specs, you’re looking at a Seal Gray over Terracotta leather combo, original alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, an uprated battery, Becker Online Pro stereo system, full luggage set (also in Terracotta leather) and a rare, boxed pewter sculpture of the car’s V10 engine – a gift to Carrera GT owners. This set even features a plaque engraved with Jenson Button’s name.



Speaking of which, this car’s new owner also received a letter from Button’s personal assistant, confirming the F1 star’s prior ownership of the vehicle.



With just 5,316 miles (8,556 km) on the clock, this



Last but not least, let’s talk about performance, because this is a driver’s car in the truest sense of the word. Power comes from a In his private life however, like most F1 drivers, Button probably got to enjoy driving several luxury and exotic cars throughout the years, one of which being this 2004 Porsche Carrera GT, which according to Collecting Cars , just sold for a staggering $975,000.Button allegedly owned this car back when he used to live in Monaco. Afterwards, the Porsche supercar spent some time in New Jersey, the UK and the Netherlands.In terms of specs, you’re looking at a Seal Gray over Terracotta leather combo, original alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, an uprated battery, Becker Online Pro stereo system, full luggage set (also in Terracotta leather) and a rare, boxed pewter sculpture of the car’s V10 engine – a gift to Carrera GT owners. This set even features a plaque engraved with Jenson Button’s name.Speaking of which, this car’s new owner also received a letter from Button’s personal assistant, confirming the F1 star’s prior ownership of the vehicle.With just 5,316 miles (8,556 km) on the clock, this Carrera GT appears to be in tip top shape. Visually, there’s no bodywork damage and the Seal Gray paint is in good condition, apart from a few minor stone chips.Last but not least, let’s talk about performance, because this is a driver’s car in the truest sense of the word. Power comes from a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine (they don’t make them like that anymore), good for 603 hp (612 ps) and 435 lb-ft (590 nm) of torque. Everything then gets sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, with which you can make your way to 62 mph (100 kph) in around 3.9 seconds. That's more than quick enough, even by 2021 standards.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.