These are probably one of the main reasons why well-endowed individuals and pursuers of the finer things in life still pay good money for special one-off supercars modified by the company started by Ugo Zagato in 1919.One of those individuals is known supercar-collector Kris Singh, who's apparently waiting for a Zagato-built Porsche Carrera GT one-off under his Christmas tree on December the 25th. Yes, we are talking about one of Porsche 's best-known supercars, which went out of production back in 2006.Singh posted a teaser of the build on Instagram, mentioning that the project car is finally complete and the first official images will be released on the 16th of December. It's almost impossible to get more details from the four teaser photos, apart from looking rather familiar, but something about the project itself is a bit off.You see, Atelier Zagato already built a Porsche Carrera GT one-off, only that it did so back in 2013 for a retired racing driver called Ernst Berg, who still uses the car regularly, including at the 2019 Mille Miglia.It's not yet known if the Carrera GTZ made for Singh will be a different or identical version of the same car that Zagato built back in 2013, but we can at least be sure that it will sport the company's famed double-bubble roof.As most of you know, Porsche only built 1,270 Carrera GTs from 2003 to 2007. The car's 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 was the by-product of an ill-fated Le Mans prototype entry that never saw the light of day.The first Carrera GTZ one-off had its engine and technical characteristics unchanged from the production model, with the only modifications being done to the body of the car. We can expect the new one to feature similar changes and the power unit to feature the same 612 horsepower of the original car.