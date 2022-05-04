F-Code 1965 Mustang Needs More Than a TLC Overdose, Likely Sitting for Decades

As everybody knows already, the Mustang got to see the daylight in 1964, and the first units are now commonly known as 1964 1/2.
Produced until August, these early Mustangs came with two exclusive engines that were then dropped when Ford introduced the full 1965 Mustang.
The first of them was the 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder rated at 105 horsepower and whose place in the Mustang lineup was taken by the 200 (3.3-liter) with 120 horsepower.
The second was the base V8 for this model year, which came in the form of a 260 (4.3-liter) unit producing 164 horsepower. While some people believe it was uncommon, it wasn’t, especially because it was offered as the base V8 on the early Mustangs.
This 1965 Mustang is powered by the very same 260 (that’s right, despite being an MY 1965, it’s powered by a 260 because Ford continued to install this V8 on its pony for a few more weeks after beginning the production of the updated model).
However, as you can easily figure out by checking out the photos in the gallery, the Mustang itself comes in a rather rough shape, and so does the engine. eBay seller contraxcars claims the V8 needs to be rebuilt, and without a doubt, this isn’t necessarily a surprise.
You can already guess the repairs required on this Mustang, as the car comes with the typical rust on the floor pans. On the other hand, what’s kind of surprising is that the trunk floor is said to be very solid, even after all these years.
At first glance, this Mustang is a doable project, but it all depends on how much you want to invest in the car. It doesn’t come for cheap, despite its rough condition, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $5,500 (this is not an auction but a fixed price).
