Exod Ark Is a Highly Versatile and Reliable Offroad Shelter

Despite the misconception that inflatable stuff isn’t durable in the least, the Ark uses an inflatable exoskeleton designed using kiteboarding industry technologies, single waterproof breathable custom fabric, and a telescopic collapsible carbon frame for an easy, rapid installation. In fact, putting the Ark up is a matter of under 10 minutes, while packing it back in takes even less, around 8 minutes.You inflate the exoskeleton, extend the frame and insert it, and secure the tent. And you won’t ever have to worry about not finding a flat surface to pitch your tent on.Because of the materials used, the Ark is very compact and relatively lightweight, at 17.9 pounds (8.1 kg). Its weight means it’s not exactly suitable for trekking on foot, but it’s just perfect for offroading on your bike or by a 4x4. The Ark can be used on the ground or suspended in a variety of ways thanks to the included cam straps.For instance, you can tie it to your vehicle and a tree, or between trees from 4 to 10 meters (13 to 32.8 feet) apart, or even anchor it on rock, leaving you suspended over the abyss. You can also tie the straps together and suspend the Ark from a single point on a branch or a rock.The tent, made of one single sheet of durable and waterproof material used by the French military, has two points of entry, a high ceiling and a clear skylight for stargazing (which can be covered at any time). Because of the fixed carbon frame underneath, Exod guarantees you can move around the tent easily even when suspended, and not have it sway dangerously. In fact, they say it won’t move an inch. You also get plenty of storage spaces inside, for small stuff like your phone.The Ark is designed for one person, but adapted for two. Just don’t expect to have much sprawling room if you bring a companion. The payload is of 160 kg (352.7 pounds) max on the edge and 250 kg (551 pounds) max inside.With 16 days to go into the campaign, the Ark is already halfway into securing funds to go into production for the first units. Early birds can get a solo Ark Tent kit for €795 (approximately $940), including the exoskeleton, guy lines and pegs, carry-on bag, pump and repair kit (no carbon fiber frame), or the Ark Full Pack for €1,895 (approximately $2,240), which also includes the infinite strap and the carbon frame.Once the crowdfunding campaign is over, Exod estimates an April 2021 delivery date, with worldwide shipping. If you don’t mind overly dramatic raspy voices and the ridiculous visual of a man scaling a peak in Converse trainers, here’s a video of this awesome, versatile outdoor shelter.