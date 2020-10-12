Exod Ark Is a Highly Versatile and Reliable Offroad Shelter

Where the Ark from Exod is concerned, it’s actually the best option regardless of scenario. The Ark is an inflatable tent with a carbon fiber frame that is perfect for a wide range of offroad situations. It’s comfortable and solid, reliable and resistant to the elements, which should make it any offroader’s best friend and ever-present companion.
“The idea was to create a second outdoor home that can be used on the ground or suspended in a very stable way to adapt to any type of terrain in order to be limitless,” Exod explains.
The Ark has been in developed for close to eight years, and each new prototype has been extensively tested “on different expeditions crossing deserts, mountains and forests,” Exod says. It’s currently crowdfunding on KickStarter, with the ultimate goal of bringing this military-grade, France-made product to adventurers worldwide.
You inflate the exoskeleton, extend the frame and insert it, and secure the tent. And you won’t ever have to worry about not finding a flat surface to pitch your tent on.
Because of the materials used, the Ark is very compact and relatively lightweight, at 17.9 pounds (8.1 kg). Its weight means it’s not exactly suitable for trekking on foot, but it’s just perfect for offroading on your bike or by a 4x4. The Ark can be used on the ground or suspended in a variety of ways thanks to the included cam straps.
The tent, made of one single sheet of durable and waterproof material used by the French military, has two points of entry, a high ceiling and a clear skylight for stargazing (which can be covered at any time). Because of the fixed carbon frame underneath, Exod guarantees you can move around the tent easily even when suspended, and not have it sway dangerously. In fact, they say it won’t move an inch. You also get plenty of storage spaces inside, for small stuff like your phone.
The Ark is designed for one person, but adapted for two. Just don’t expect to have much sprawling room if you bring a companion. The payload is of 160 kg (352.7 pounds) max on the edge and 250 kg (551 pounds) max inside.
Once the crowdfunding campaign is over, Exod estimates an April 2021 delivery date, with worldwide shipping. If you don’t mind overly dramatic raspy voices and the ridiculous visual of a man scaling a peak in Converse trainers, here’s a video of this awesome, versatile outdoor shelter.
