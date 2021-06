Ex-SEAT and Cupra Design Boss Joins Alfa Romeo, Will Sketch Out Future Models

We understand completely, though. Going from vice president of design at a brand like Dacia to the no.1 shot caller for the same department but with Alfa Romeo is a bit of a no-brainer.Mesonero-Romanos will begin his stint at Alfa come July 1st and will report directly to Stellantis chief design officer, Jean-Pierre Ploué. His goal is to focus on a new design path for Alfa Romeo, whose next-generation models will be both modern and electrified.During his time at SEAT, the Royal College of Art alumn worked on pretty much every successful car, from the fourth-generation Leon to the fifth-generation Ibiza and Arona. He was also responsible for the Cupra Tavascan concept and the Cupra Formentor.Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO, said that he’s “happy to address the upcoming challenges at Alfa Romeo with a forward-thinker like Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. This close partnership is expected to bring success to the brand.”Meanwhile, Ploué feels similarly about his new employee, adding that Mesonero-Romanos is also a car enthusiast, which is a "must" when dealing with a brand such as Alfa Romeo. Ploué also acknowledged the job Mesonero-Romanos did at Cupra during the latter’s transition from a specification option to a bona fide car brand.Now, we’re not sure whether it’s already too late for Mesonero-Romanos to do anything about the styling of Alfa Romeo’s upcoming fully-electric crossover (currently unnamed), but with the Italian carmaker also allegedly planning a direct rival to the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, we reckon that would be a perfect project to start with.