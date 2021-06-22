4 New Alfa Romeo CEO Isn’t Thrilled With the Tonale, Delays SUV Until 2022

More on this:

Alfa Romeo May Bring Back the GTV As an Electric Flagship

Volkswagen tried to buy Alfa Romeo twice , and FCA did not want to sell it. The reason for that starts to be clear with the plans Stellantis is making to return the Italian brand to its former glory. According to Greg Kable from Autocar , one of the stepping stones to get there may be an electric GTV. 1 photo



The GTV is not the only classic



To get there, Alfa Romeo now counts on the SUV that will be presented in 2022. It will occupy the void left by the Giulietta in the C-segment and compete with the likes of the Nissan Qashqai. In 2023, Alfa will present a B-segment SUV internally called Brennero. It will use the SLTA Small platform – a development of the CMP architecture currently used by all small cars from Stellantis.



The GTV and larger Alfa Romeo vehicles will get the SLTA Large platform, which will have elements of the Giorgio platform. This excellent architecture will die because it was not prepared for electrification, but Stellantis wants to preserve part of what made it brilliant in the SLTA Large.



For all the alfisti in the world, the deal is not only to save the brand but also to make the Cuore Sportivo beat as it used to do in the past. An Alfa Romeo vehicle worth its badge has to be fun to drive. If Stellantis manages to deliver that, they will finally have some peace of mind. It is not clear yet how the new GTV will be. The ideas range from a classic two-door coupé to a four-door coupé to compete with the likes of Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4. The car could also be offered as an electrified vehicle – possibly a plug-in hybrid – instead of a pure electric car. Considering the pace of the electric transformation, it will only have a combustion engine if Stellantis has no other option.The GTV is not the only classic Alfa Romeo nameplate Stellantis wants to bring back. We may soon see a replacement for the Mito and the Spyder as well, but that depends on making the brand profitable again.To get there, Alfa Romeo now counts on the Tonale , anthat will be presented in 2022. It will occupy the void left by the Giulietta in the C-segment and compete with the likes of the Nissan Qashqai. In 2023, Alfa will present a B-segment SUV internally called Brennero. It will use the SLTA Small platform – a development of the CMP architecture currently used by all small cars from Stellantis.The GTV and larger Alfa Romeo vehicles will get the SLTA Large platform, which will have elements of the Giorgio platform. This excellent architecture will die because it was not prepared for electrification, but Stellantis wants to preserve part of what made it brilliant in the SLTA Large.For all the alfisti in the world, the deal is not only to save the brand but also to make the Cuore Sportivo beat as it used to do in the past. An Alfa Romeo vehicle worth its badge has to be fun to drive. If Stellantis manages to deliver that, they will finally have some peace of mind.