Alfa Romeo May Bring Back the GTV As an Electric Flagship

It is not clear yet how the new GTV will be. The ideas range from a classic two-door coupé to a four-door coupé to compete with the likes of Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4. The car could also be offered as an electrified vehicle – possibly a plug-in hybrid – instead of a pure electric car. Considering the pace of the electric transformation, it will only have a combustion engine if Stellantis has no other option.The GTV is not the only classic Alfa Romeo nameplate Stellantis wants to bring back. We may soon see a replacement for the Mito and the Spyder as well, but that depends on making the brand profitable again.To get there, Alfa Romeo now counts on the Tonale , anthat will be presented in 2022. It will occupy the void left by the Giulietta in the C-segment and compete with the likes of the Nissan Qashqai. In 2023, Alfa will present a B-segment SUV internally called Brennero. It will use the SLTA Small platform – a development of the CMP architecture currently used by all small cars from Stellantis.The GTV and larger Alfa Romeo vehicles will get the SLTA Large platform, which will have elements of the Giorgio platform. This excellent architecture will die because it was not prepared for electrification, but Stellantis wants to preserve part of what made it brilliant in the SLTA Large.For all the alfisti in the world, the deal is not only to save the brand but also to make the Cuore Sportivo beat as it used to do in the past. An Alfa Romeo vehicle worth its badge has to be fun to drive. If Stellantis manages to deliver that, they will finally have some peace of mind.