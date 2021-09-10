Ex-Lamborghini Design Boss Luc Donckerwolke Expands Creative Role Within Genesis

5 2022 Genesis GV60 Spied Without Camo After Official Reveal, Looks Sleek

Luc Donckerwolke is one of the biggest names in automotive design. The Peruvian-born Belgian national has worked for several major carmakers throughout his career, starting with Peugeot back in 1990, before making the move to Audi in 1992. 7 photos



Afterwards, he became head of design for Lamborghini, where he worked on the 2001 Diablo VT, the 2002 Murcielago and the 2004 Gallardo. Throughout his career, he also spent time with SEAT as Design Director, then Bentley (same role), before making the switch to Hyundai’s Genesis brand, between 2015 and 2020.



Today,



“It is a great honor to be given a chance to grow the Genesis brand around the globe,” he said. “At Genesis, Design is Brand and Brand is Design. It is therefore logical to expand my leadership in design to the brand, to resonate more closely with our growing customer base and provide the best luxury experiences.”



Despite leaving the Hyundai Group in March of last year for health-related reasons, he then returned as Chief Creative Officer for Hyundai some eight months later.



By expanding Donckerwolke’s role within the company, Genesis is clearly looking to put an emphasis on design, which comes as no surprise given how unique most of its models now look compared to direct rivals from various premium car segments.



