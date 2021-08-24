2022 Genesis GV60 Spied Without Camo After Official Reveal, Looks Sleek

Genesis revealed its first electric crossover, the GV60, last week. However, that does not stop company engineers from testing out prototypes. This time, the GV60's prototype was spotted by our spy photographers without camouflage.
The prototype can be seen without its badges, but its design is easy to recognize, especially since it comes with a horizontal stripe that splits up its headlights, and it continues the same theme on its taillights. We must note that the brand does have a nice taste in OEM wheel designs, and we would love to see more of that in future cars from Genesis.
The company has yet to explain its design cues, the most curious being the black arrow ornament in the C-pillar, which points towards the rear doors. The latter ornament even has a chrome surround that starts at the windshield and goes back to the trunk opening. The chromed ornament is covered on the prototype by paper masking tape, but it is redundant at this point.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, Genesis first showed its GV60 with cameras and monitors instead of its side mirrors, but the prototype spotted by our spy photographers comes with conventional side mirrors. Audi employed a similar strategy on its e-tron quattro electric SUV, which was first to market with cameras for side mirrors in a production car, but can also be ordered with conventional side mirrors.
From personal experience, I would like to add that not all those systems are created equal, so it would be wise to wait for a test drive before ordering one with the fancy side mirrors. If you cannot schedule a test drive at your nearest dealership before orders are open, wait until the first test drives with the car are published online.
The first U.S. deliveries of the GV60 are set to begin in 2022, so you have at least four months to wait. There is no pricing yet, and Genesis has not revealed the specifications of its electric crossover, but we know that it shares its underpinnings with the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, so it should come with a dual motor setup, a 77.4 kWh battery, and have an estimated range of up to 300 miles (483 km) in its top trim.
