EVGO Is 'On the Go' With Expanded Fast-Charging Network in Partnership With GM

In executing a plan that was laid out between GM and EVGO last year, the two companies announced newly defined details. As electric vehicle demand increases, the need for charging infrastructure expansion does as well, and the need is to scale fast charging stations inline with the increasing EV market demands.
The plan includes adding over 2000 charging stations at 50-mile intervals across the U.S.. including stations at over 500 Flying J and Pilot travel centers. The network will be operated and maintained by EVGO. Special benefits will be available to GM customers in the form of discounts on charging, exclusive reservations, and real-time charging availability through GM's vehicle brand app.
EVGO, Inc. is a Los Angeles, California-based, publicly traded company that owns and operates the largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles in the U.S. All EVGO charging stations are powered by 100% renewable energy. The company was founded in 2010 and partners with automakers, rideshare companies, fleet operators, and parking facilities to expand the availability of fast charging technology to meet the growth of sustainable transportation. The new EVGO sites all deploy cutting-edge power sharing technology, including high-power fast chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kW. Sites can provide up to 150 miles of range in 8-12 minutes for new 350kW capable EV models.
Pilot Corporation is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based corporation doing business as Pilot Flying J. Is a North American Chain of truck stops across the U.S. and Canada. The company owns and operates almost 600 locations throughout the two countries. Berkshire-Hathaway owns 38.6% of the stock in the company and is said to increase that to 80% in 2023. The Haslam family runs the day-to-day operations of all the locations.
For its part, GM is thought to have partnered with EVGO because of their expertise in building and operating fast charging stations. GM's commitment to sustainable transportation plans includes bringing 30 new electric vehicles to the global market by 2025.
