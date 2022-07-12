Zeekr Bringing Vast Array of OTA Updates to 001 Model, Plus Hardware Improvements

Chinese electric mobility brand Zeekr has announced a wide range of OTA updates for its 001 model, which is now the world’s first production car equipped with two 7nm autonomous driving chips. The updates cover driver comfort, cockpit interface and smart driving technologies.
The company will also implement a host of hardware improvements to the body and chassis of the 001 for the 2022 model year.
Now, if you’re wondering what’s so special about two 7nm chips, well, they’re embedded in a visual fusion sensing system that allows the 001 to self-adapt autonomously at speeds of up to 80 mph (130 kph). More specifically, the 001 will automatically slow down when it detects pedestrians or non-motor vehicles approaching.
It will also automatically detect a car door opening on the side of the road or a larger vehicle approaching from the side, at which point it will turn the wheels slightly in order to avoid a possible collision.
These latest updates also include a high-performance 8155 Snapdragon microchip, meant to optimize over 200 key items of user control functions within the cockpit.
“ZEEKR’s brand-new intelligent driving system enables users to switch among different driving modes and has a distributed traction control system, designed only for pure electric vehicles. This new system includes signal transmission and a processing rate 10 times faster than most existing systems, bringing computing down to milliseconds. This improves acceleration performance by 31% on harsh road surfaces, or in snow and ice conditions, whilst increasing the maximum controllable concerning speed.”
Furthermore, the updated driving system will give users the option to switch between rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and real-time adaptive four-wheel drive, based on the road conditions.
On the business side of things, it took Zeekr just 217 days in order to reach 20,000 deliveries (from October 2021 until May of this year), making them the fastest EV company in China to hit such a target.
