Zeekr Partners With Mobileye to Offer Level 4 Autonomous Car in 2024

Even die-hard Tesla fans are tired of being told that their cars will become appreciating assets in one or two years. The ones with access to FSD Beta know that it is far from the development stage Elon Musk promises almost every week. Those really in need of an autonomous car may listen to Zeekr and Mobileye in their promise of an AV in 2024.
This is what the two companies have announced at the CES 2022. The idea is to develop a new Zeekr vehicle that will offer Level 4 capabilities, meaning that the cars will be fully autonomous in specific environments and that Zeekr will be legally responsible should any accidents happen.
To make such a model offer these capabilities, Zeekr and its technology partner will give it the Mobileye Drive. The autonomous vehicle tech company announced on April 12, 2021, that its self-driving system had reached commercial availability.
So far, the companies said this new Zeekr would have six EyeQ 5 system-on-chips. They will be responsible for taking care of three fundamental aspects of Mobileye Drive. The first is True Redundancy sensing, combining cameras, LiDAR, and radars so that the car does not lose AV capacity should any of them fail.
Mobileye Drive also uses REM (Road Experience Management), a mapping technology, and RSS (Responsibility-Sensitive Safety). This last aspect of the autonomous driving system consists of a formal decision-making model for the software not to try to kill anyone, as we have heard a lot lately.
Zeekr will give the car its SEA platform and redundant braking, steering, and power, whatever that means. It probably has to do with redundant commands to those aspects of the electric car. The Chinese carmaker stated that it will adopt “an open EyeQ concept that allows efficient integration with Zeekr software technologies.”
Mobileye will establish a local data center in China and improve its local team and research and development capabilities to assist Zeekr in the quest to become the first company to sell a really autonomous car. Either Zeekr and Mobileye think it is ok to promise without delivering – as Elon Musk has done for years – or they know they can achieve that in two years. We’ll manage to answer that by 2024.
