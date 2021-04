Newly-Launched Zeekr 001 Aims to Win the Hearts of Gen Z Geeks

EV

We’ve seen a lot of interesting things aimed at various market segments, but this might be the first time that a car brand is officially targeted at geeks. Yet, one of the newest Chinese EVs on the market claims to be inspired by geeks, “a term for those that are fixated with and have extensive knowledge of technology”.Couple that with Generation Z, depicting those who were born in the early 2010s, and now you get the meaning behind the brand’s name, Zeekr.According to the brand, people from the new generation are much more knowledgeable when it comes to technology and see electrification as a must. With the purpose of making EVs more accessible to younger people, without compromising performance features, the new Zeekr 001 is a mass-marketfor China.So, what are the performance stats on this new EV?According to Geely, the 001 features dual motors capable of delivering 768 Nm of torque and take the car from 0 to 100 kph in less than 4 seconds. Plus, with a maxim speed of 124.27 mph (200 kph), the Zeekr 001 can be described as a really fast EV.It also features an adjustable air suspension and frameless automatic doors, as well as 566.38 gallons (2,144 liters) of luggage space, which is considerably big.In terms of technology , the 001 integrates facial recognition software that detects the driver, as they are coming towards the car, and then makes automatic adjustments based on their set preferences.The Zeekr 001 comes with two battery options, 86and 100 kWh. Additionally, the brand plans to develop a nationwide charging network in China, with high-speed charging facilities, by the end of 2023.The first Zeekr 001 EVs are set to be delivered throughout China starting this fall and launch on the global market in 2022.