Full Immersion Battery Cooling Is the Key to Long Battery Longevity and Fast Charging

Xing Mobility thinks the best solution to keep EV batteries, especially high-performance packs, at optimum temperatures is flooding them with cooling liquid. Immersion cooling technology is not new, but Xing Mobility thinks it is now ready for primetime.
Modern electric vehicles need strict thermal management to keep the battery packs at optimal temperature. Too low and the performance just isn’t there; too high and they run into serious problems, from rapid battery wear down to thermal runaway, which is essentially a type of explosion caused by overheating. Electric vehicles initially employed air cooling to keep the battery at the optimum temperature. We know from Nissan Leaf that this is not working very well, and that’s why most EVs today use liquid cooling.
Liquid cooling improved things quite a bit, but it’s far from perfect. Usually, EV makers use cooling plates or channel ducts inside the battery packs to cool individual cells. This does the job, but the heat transfer only takes place over a small area. Flooding the battery in cooling liquid is a much better solution, but this presents its own problems. For instance, it needs a durable and safe dielectric cooling fluid to work, which has proven difficult.
The Taiwanese company Xing Mobility thinks it has the perfect formula for such a cooling fluid. Its immersion cooling system called Immersio X25 allows a better temperature distribution between individual cells. This, in turn, helps with higher charging and discharging rates without the danger of overheating. This is especially important for heavy-duty and high-performance applications, where big battery packs can quickly get into thermal protection under stress.
Xing Mobility Immersio X25 system combines a battery pack with a battery management system and an active safety module to enable “super-fast” charging and double the service life of battery cells. The system is primarily designed for commercial vehicles with correspondingly large batteries. Xing believes its batteries can last for up to 3,000 cycles. Xing says it has signed a contract with an unnamed Asian commercial vehicle manufacturer for a vehicle scheduled for production by the end of the year.
