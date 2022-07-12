Hyundai Announced Building Its First Dedicated EV Factory in South Korea

More on this:

1 Hyundai Will Build the Ioniq 5, 6, 7, and Batteries at New Factory in Georgia

2 Hyundai Motor Group Plans to Expand South Korea EV Business, Invest $16.54 Billion by 2030

3 Hyundai and Kia Are Currently Second Only to Tesla in EV Sales in the U.S.

4 Hyundai Sets Eyes on Georgia for New Electric Vehicle Plant in the U.S.

5 Hyundai Will Make Electric Cars in the U.S., Starting With the Genesis GV70 EV