Ever Wonder Why a Sailing Yacht Can Fetch As Much as $42M? Perini's 47-M Has the Answers

There are countless superyacht designs out there, and sadly, most never make it onto international waters. However, when a brokerage firm like Northrop & Johnson puts a concept up for grabs, you can bet your bottom dollar that the dream will become reality.
In the case of Perini Navi's 47-M, the ravishing hunk of floating haven we have before us, the dream will be real in around 2024. Luckily, for someone who's got around $42 million (€39.5M at current exchange rates) to spend on something like this, and if you're wondering how a 154-foot (47 m) ship can cost so dang much, read on.
First of all, the 47-M is the work of none other than Perini Navi and The Italian Sea Group, a conglomerate of shipyards, designers, dockhands, and brands responsible for some of the world's most attractive, modern, and downright life-changing ships. It's this sort of know-how and style that's pumped into the 47-M, and to expect a ship short of breathtaking from this team would be utter folly.
As for the 47-M itself, it's important to note that this ship was announced last year and, since then, has been seeing the attention of countless minds and hands, all determined to make what we see in the images a reality. Delivery is currently set for 2024, and if we consider the seriousness that Perini Navi puts into each ship they build, you can expect to see this puppy in the news again.
Up next is the way this vessel is built, using nothing more than timeless aluminum to craft the "Deep V" and carbon fiber for the mast, all 62.6 friggin meters (205 ft) of it! The rigging and stays are also carbon fiber on this vessel, and with that, we can start to understand a bit as to why it's so expensive.
Part two of the 47-M's price tag has a whole lot to do with what superyachts are known for: comfort, luxury, and downright opulence. Within the body of the 47-M, spaces take on a relaxing feel with a classy yet contemporary design inspired and "reinterpreted" from classic marine styling. Even marble support pillars are visible in the renderings, and mirror walls offer the impression that the rooms go on forever.
Beyond the main salon, the rest of the 47-M unfurls with decadent staterooms fit for dang kings and queens, and above all, each of the rooms includes its own ensuite bathrooms, workspaces, and even private lounges. Bathrooms continue with the decadence of marble sinks, walls, bathtubs, and a dash of metal to balance everything out and give nature some structure to work with.
What I liked most about the interior of this dreamy machine was the way bedroom furnishings seemed to simply be floating above the ground. This applies to beds and those little lounges I mentioned. Take a moment and picture yourself waking up in such a room.
Then, there's the exterior of this floating castle. Like most other vessels of this type, only one outdoor deck is available, and so Perini Navi took a different approach to the 47-M to give guests that feeling of separate areas on a deck that is ultimately one fluid space.
This space is not only large enough to handle a large sun bed, but subsequent lounges can also be arranged, allowing you and all your guests to enjoy some time in the sun. If there isn't enough room for everyone here, the rest can move to the bow deck, suitable for more sun-lovers, chairs, tables, and even a round of shuffleboard or dancing.
As for the rest of this beauty, technology also sits at the center of its design, including fly-by-wire rudders, a redesigned keel with the ability to modify draft from 3.9 m (12.8 ft) up to 11 m (36 ft), always optimizing stability, and a self-tracking headsail, just to mention a few.
At the end of the day, it's very difficult to gauge if such a vessel is worth every drop of its price tag, especially if we consider that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But then again, it's not often that styling, comfort, luxury, and the freshest technology come together to craft such a stunning machine. I'd say it's worth every penny, but I'm no billionaire.
First of all, the 47-M is the work of none other than Perini Navi and The Italian Sea Group, a conglomerate of shipyards, designers, dockhands, and brands responsible for some of the world's most attractive, modern, and downright life-changing ships. It's this sort of know-how and style that's pumped into the 47-M, and to expect a ship short of breathtaking from this team would be utter folly.
As for the 47-M itself, it's important to note that this ship was announced last year and, since then, has been seeing the attention of countless minds and hands, all determined to make what we see in the images a reality. Delivery is currently set for 2024, and if we consider the seriousness that Perini Navi puts into each ship they build, you can expect to see this puppy in the news again.
Now, as we take our dive into this ship, it's important to consider a few things, and one of the first is that this puppy will be available in either a 4 or 5-stateroom layout. This allows future owners to finetune the sort of living space they want and need. In short, it's all about customization.
Up next is the way this vessel is built, using nothing more than timeless aluminum to craft the "Deep V" and carbon fiber for the mast, all 62.6 friggin meters (205 ft) of it! The rigging and stays are also carbon fiber on this vessel, and with that, we can start to understand a bit as to why it's so expensive.
Part two of the 47-M's price tag has a whole lot to do with what superyachts are known for: comfort, luxury, and downright opulence. Within the body of the 47-M, spaces take on a relaxing feel with a classy yet contemporary design inspired and "reinterpreted" from classic marine styling. Even marble support pillars are visible in the renderings, and mirror walls offer the impression that the rooms go on forever.
Materials such as wood, textiles, Italian leathers, and semi-precious metals dance together to create a waltz of interior design that can only whisk you away and drop you in a setting rarely encountered by us terrestrial humanoids.
Beyond the main salon, the rest of the 47-M unfurls with decadent staterooms fit for dang kings and queens, and above all, each of the rooms includes its own ensuite bathrooms, workspaces, and even private lounges. Bathrooms continue with the decadence of marble sinks, walls, bathtubs, and a dash of metal to balance everything out and give nature some structure to work with.
What I liked most about the interior of this dreamy machine was the way bedroom furnishings seemed to simply be floating above the ground. This applies to beds and those little lounges I mentioned. Take a moment and picture yourself waking up in such a room.
Then, there's the exterior of this floating castle. Like most other vessels of this type, only one outdoor deck is available, and so Perini Navi took a different approach to the 47-M to give guests that feeling of separate areas on a deck that is ultimately one fluid space.
Not only does the main cabin and wheelhouse separate the bow and aft areas, creating a beautiful alfresco lounge in the process, sitting atop the cabin and ready with drinks, food, and sun, but at the very rear of the ship, Perini drops the stern about a foot or two, creating one of the cleanest beach clubs I've ever seen aboard such a vessel. Go ahead, dip your feet in the local waters, or hop on a jet ski.
This space is not only large enough to handle a large sun bed, but subsequent lounges can also be arranged, allowing you and all your guests to enjoy some time in the sun. If there isn't enough room for everyone here, the rest can move to the bow deck, suitable for more sun-lovers, chairs, tables, and even a round of shuffleboard or dancing.
As for the rest of this beauty, technology also sits at the center of its design, including fly-by-wire rudders, a redesigned keel with the ability to modify draft from 3.9 m (12.8 ft) up to 11 m (36 ft), always optimizing stability, and a self-tracking headsail, just to mention a few.
At the end of the day, it's very difficult to gauge if such a vessel is worth every drop of its price tag, especially if we consider that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But then again, it's not often that styling, comfort, luxury, and the freshest technology come together to craft such a stunning machine. I'd say it's worth every penny, but I'm no billionaire.