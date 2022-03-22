Eve Partners With Sustainable Electricity Provider for Future Air Taxi Operations

eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developers are closer to transforming their emissions-free aircraft into regular air taxis. One of them is Eve Air Mobility, a subsidiary of the acclaimed Brazilian aviation company Embraer. Its latest milestone is a partnership with a renewable energy expert for the development of a global UAM (urban air mobility) system.
This UAM startup has already secured important investments from operators in a variety of aviation sectors, such as airlines (Republic Airways and SkyWest) and aircraft lessors (Azorra and Falko), as well as establishing partnerships with big names in the industry, including Rolls-Royce, Thales, and BAE Systems. At the end of last year, it announced that it will list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), through a business combination with Zanite, a special purpose acquisition company in the aviation sector.
After the listing, which is expected to be officially announced in the second quarter of 2022, Jose Manuel Entrecanales, Chairman and CEO of Acciona, will become a member of Eve’s Board of Directors. Acciona holds the title of Spain’s most sustainable electricity company and the second most sustainable in the world, according to the report published by S&P Global. So, it looks like the perfect partner for a UAM company that plans to fly electric air taxis in the near future.
The two companies have recently joined forces with the goal of developing a large-scale eVTOL ecosystem. While Eve is developing a future air taxi, Acciona will provide support and expertise related to battery charging solutions, as well as the UAM infrastructure based on vertiports. “Our agreement with Acciona reinforces Eve’s commitment to delivering a sustainable UAM ecosystem, which includes not only our zero-emission eVTOL – electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle – but also the green infrastructure that will support this new way of transport,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
Eve has similar partnerships for establishing future UAM ecosystems in other parts of the world, as well. Last year, together with Wideroe Zero, one of the largest airlines in Scandinavia, it launched an Air Mobility Business Incubator that researches the best way of integrating eVTOLs in Norway’s mobility system.
