AeroMobil Unveils AM NEXT Four-Seater Flying Car

Slovakian-based company AeroMobil introduced what it calls the "world's first four-seater flying car." Named AM NEXT, the vehicle is designed to function as an efficient door-to-door ride-hailing travel solution.
AeroMobil originally introduced its first flying car concept back in the 2010s. The first prototype was unveiled in 2013 and has since matured into the fourth-generation AeroMobil AM4.0, which is a two-seater luxury personal vehicle that promises to go from road to sky in less than three minutes.
It features a hybrid system with a turbocharged internal combustion engine that delivers 300 bhp. It can run at 100 mph (160 kph) speeds on the road and travel at 160 mph (260 kph) in the air.
The new vehicle will use AM4.0's proof of concept of engineering. However, it will come with more space since it is meant to function as an aerial ride-hailing solution. The company says that its four-seater is expected to operate on regional routes, covering between 100 and 500-mile (161 and 805-km) distances.
AeroMobil didn't offer more information regarding AM NEXT's performance. But it did say that it will boast "major advantages over other Advanced Air Mobility solutions." The company will design and construct the hardware and software, and it will be in charge of the customer experience through a dedicated flight booking app.
"Coinciding with the announcement of AM NEXT, we are touring the prototype 2-seater AM4.0 flying car in the United States, with public viewing and with private appointments for investors, buyers and operators," said Patrick Hessel, CEO of AeroMobil.
The Hiller Aviation Museum in Silicon Valley will have it on display until March 20th. People will also have the chance to check it out from March 22nd until March 29th at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Currently, AeroMobil is seeking airworthiness approval for its AM4.0 from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which should be followed by certification in the U.S.
For now, it's still unsure when it will obtain certification to go from road to sky. The company initially announced plans to bring its two-seater to the market next year. But that has now been rescheduled for 2024.
As for the AM NEXT, AeroMobil said that it hopes to launch it in 2027. We have yet to see one of these vehicles actually hit the market since, right now, there isn't a dedicated infrastructure or regulations set in place for flying cars.
