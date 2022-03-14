Chinese Air Taxi Developer Scores Another Large Order for Two of Its Aircraft Models

Chinese AAV (autonomous aerial vehicle) developer EHang plans to become one of the most important names in UAM (urban air mobility), at least in Asia. It seems to be on track, considering that it secured a significant number of pre-orders in Japan and now in Malaysia as well.
At the beginning of the year, the Chinese AAV manufacturer reached a milestone, when the CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) officially established the airworthiness requirements for the EH216-S aircraft, giving the company green light for taking its AAV to the next level. The first unmanned tests for the EH216 were carried out in 2021 in Japan, where helicopter operator AirX also placed EHang’s largest pre-order in Japan, for the same model.
But the good news for EHang did not stop there. A recent agreement with Aerotree Flight& Services marks the largest pre-order for the Chinese company in Malaysia. Aerotree is one of the local leaders in transportation infrastructure, and together with EHang it plans to offer not just passenger transportation, but also aerial firefighting and aerial logistics services, as part of a wider UAM network.
That will be possible through the operation of two EHang models, the EH216 and the VT30. The first one is short-range two-seater that can reach a top speed of 80.7 mph (130 kph), while flying at altitudes of up to 9,800 feet (3,000 meters). Designed for short-to-medium distance operations, it can travel for 22 miles (35 km) on a single charge, with its battery capable of fully recharging in two hours.
The VT30, on the other hand, offers a bigger range of up to 300 km (186 miles), with a battery life of 100 minutes. The manufacturer hasn’t revealed too many details about either model, but it seems that the two could cover a wider area of UAM operations.
In addition to the 60 units that were recently ordered, Aerotree will also build a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) center, and a training center, for EHang operations in Malaysia.
