Bullet Nose '51 Studebaker Drags '69 Chevelle, Narrowly Shows Who's a Champion Gasser

More on this:

1 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Regrets Drag Racing Defender V8, G 63, X7 M50i

2 Frog-Eyed 1974 AMC Matador X Hits the Drag Strip, It's Quicker Than You Think

3 Ford Mustang Drags OBS 1997 GMC Sierra, Soon Finds Out It's a Procharged Sleeper

4 Uncommon Pontiac Grand Am Drags VW Golf GTI in Luxury Old vs. Sporty New Battle

5 Wheelie '68 Ford Mustang 398 FE Drags Chevy Tri-Five for Classic Bragging Rights