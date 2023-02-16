Europeans Are Now Tuning C8 Corvettes, Any Thoughts on This Stingray?

This is not the first-ever C8 Chevrolet Corvette with a few aftermarket touches that we’ve seen, as we came across a few of them ever since the first units made their way to the right side of the pond some three years ago, but it is the latest, therefore it deserves its 15 minutes of fame, doesn’t it?
Signed by a tuning company called Larte Design, whose projects we’ve extensively covered over the years, it is a murdered out take on the latest generation Chevy Corvette, with black everything, save for the red brake calipers, and the occasional carbon fiber add-on that otherwise blends in with the dark look.
Extra slats were added to the side intakes of the front bumper, and there is a much bigger chin spoiler with side blades here too. The front hood has a vented styling, and was made of the same lightweight material, and if you look further back, you will see additional trim on the fenders. The side skirts and trim surrounding the intakes that feed air to the engine were also applied aftermarket, and so was the rear wing, with its bigger overall proportions.
Instead of featuring two exhaust tips on each side of the diffuser, this tuned C8 ‘Vette has all four of them in the middle of the new diffuser, and chances are they are fake, with the real ones likely sitting in the same spot. Available in 20 and 21 inches, the wheels have carbon fiber aero attached to them. A quick look on Larte’s website reveals that the Avatar bundle, as they have named it, comprises 36 parts, takes 14 days to be delivered, and 10 hours to be installed onto the car.
Clearly an all-show with no extra-go proposal, the Avatar tuning kit is suitable for cars from the 2020 to 2023 model years, namely the Stingray, which is seriously fast without any outside intervention. The 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 490 hp at 6,450 rpm, and 5 hp more should you decide to opt for the available performance exhaust system or the Z51 package. With the latter, the torque increases slightly to 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). While that may not sound impressive judging by today’s standards, rest assured, because the Corvette can mix it with supercars, and it also has a mid-engine layout for the first time.
General Motors estimates that the zero to sixty-two miles per hour (0-100 kph) acceleration takes a hair under the three-second mark. Keep the loud pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 194 mph or 312 kph. Also, if more power is what you’re interested in, then you may want to check out Hennessey’s supercharged proposal.
