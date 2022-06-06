Euro Truck Simulator 2 – West Balkans Expansion Takes Players to at Least 8 Countries

Probably the most expansive truck simulators out there, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is getting yet another expansion. The folks at SCS Software revealed recently that the next major DLC for their critically acclaimed truck sim will take players to the West Balkans.
Some of you who paid attention to the “egg hunt” challenge for this year’s Easter Holiday might have seen this coming, but if you didn’t, now you know that the West Balkans is the next expansion coming to Euro Truck Simulator 2.
More importantly, SCS Software revealed that the West Balkans DLC has one of the biggest maps, and since its development overlaps with work on other content, the new expansion is only in the early phase of development. On the bright side, the team confirmed that it’s now full speed in production, which is why it’s been able to make the expansion official.
Just to give fans a glimpse at what’s to come, SCS Software confirmed some of the countries Euro Truck Simulator 2 players will be able to visit in the upcoming expansion: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Servia, and Slovenia.
Considering the number of countries to be included in the expansion, this is quite a massive endeavor for SCS Software, so it will probably take some time for the expansion to arrive. Furthermore, the developers announced that many things that these countries have to offer in terms of the industry, nature, landmarks, road networks, and more will be included in the expansion.
Until we get more details about Euro Truck Simulator 2’s next expansion, check out some of the high-resolution screenshots published by SCS Software. Also, the Euro Truck Simulator 2 – West Balkans store page is now up on Steam, so fans of the game can wishlist to get more details about what’s coming, just don’t expect the expansion to come any time soon.
