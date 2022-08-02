Errol Musk Says He’s Not Proud of Elon, Doesn’t Own a Tesla

With family like this, who needs enemies? Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once described his estranged father, millionaire Errol Musk, as “evil” and a “terrible human being,” and Errol’s latest interview might just be whatever proof was still needed of that.
Elon Musk is the world’s richest man as of the moment of press. He doesn’t like to talk much about himself, and is notoriously private about some issues, while over-sharing on others.
Elon Musk is a controversial figure, for his plans regarding making humanity an interplanetary species, his position at the forefront of the electric revolution in the automotive industry, and his cult-like following online. All controversy aside, Elon’s achievements are impossible to ignore, even if only you consider his estimated net worth of $230 billion (as of mid-July 2022).
But there is one man who can – and does – ignore them, and that’s his own father. Interviewed on the Kylie and Jackie O radio show, Errol was asked point-blank if he was proud of Elon. “No,” he said, before elaborating: the Musks have been doing notable stuff long before Elon, so it’s “not as if we suddenly started doing something.”
Errol’s “pride and joy” is youngest Kimbal, of whom Errol says he’s also a billionaire, though not a multi-billionaire like Elon. As for Elon, he might have been fathered by the milkman, Errol laughs. He also needs to lose some weight because he’s clearly “been eating badly” and he needs to find himself a woman who would give up her own life to live his, like Kimbal has done.
Showing that he’s not completely out of touch, Errol concedes that Elon has done a lot of good things, but says that he (Elon) is permanently frustrated because he missed the deadline on them by 5 years. Elon is a very “good man” who dreams of a better future for humanity, Errol says. But these are not his own dreams: Errol doesn’t own a Tesla (his garage includes a Mercedes-Benz, a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley, among others), and he’s not into space tourism, when it becomes a possibility with SpaceX.
What Errol doesn’t say – and he says a lot, including an attempted explanation of how he fathered two children with his stepdaughter – is that he and Elon don’t have much of a relationship to begin with. In a 2017 Rolling Stone profile, Elon was brought to tears at the recollection of his time with his father in South Africa, after his mother Maye finally mustered the courage to walk away from the abusive marriage.
Errol is “evil” and a “terrible human being,” though a brilliant engineer. “You have no idea about how bad,” Elon said at the time. “Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.”
That list now also includes publicly shaming him for his weight and openly saying he’s not good enough.*Please be advised that the following audio includes instances of graphic language that might offend.
