Musk Promises to Significantly Increase Childcare Benefits at His Companies

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk expressed his concern about the declining world population. Besides doing his best to alleviate that by conceiving as many children as possible, Musk also vowed to significantly increase childcare benefits at his companies.
Elon Musk broke radio silence last week after taking some time off social media. Besides deflecting the criticism surrounding his affair with one of his employees, Musk said he was (is?) doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis. This idea tormented Musk several times in the past, but it seems he has now come to terms with a course of action. Acknowledging people might find it challenging to raise children when facing economic headwinds, Musk promised to help his employees financially.
“Kids are worth it if at all possible. I’m planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly,” wrote Musk on Twitter. “Hopefully, other companies do [the] same. Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month.”
Musk is the father of nine children (that we know of), including two “secret” kids he has with one of his top Neuralink executives, Shivon Zilis. Despite his concerns about people refusing to give birth to more children, Musk’s companies are not among those with the best workplace benefits. According to its impact report, Tesla’s employees’ benefits include 16 weeks of paid family leave. That compares unfavorably with the 24 weeks of paid parental leave at Google, but this has been long known as one of the best companies to work for.
Tesla also lags behind other companies regarding women’s representation, with 17% of U.S. leadership positions according to Tesla’s 2020 diversity report. The percentage goes up to 22% at other S&P 500 companies, according to a 2020 report published by researcher Equileap and cited by Reuters.
“Kids are worth it if at all possible. I’m planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly,” wrote Musk on Twitter. “Hopefully, other companies do [the] same. Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month.”
Musk is the father of nine children (that we know of), including two “secret” kids he has with one of his top Neuralink executives, Shivon Zilis. Despite his concerns about people refusing to give birth to more children, Musk’s companies are not among those with the best workplace benefits. According to its impact report, Tesla’s employees’ benefits include 16 weeks of paid family leave. That compares unfavorably with the 24 weeks of paid parental leave at Google, but this has been long known as one of the best companies to work for.
Tesla also lags behind other companies regarding women’s representation, with 17% of U.S. leadership positions according to Tesla’s 2020 diversity report. The percentage goes up to 22% at other S&P 500 companies, according to a 2020 report published by researcher Equileap and cited by Reuters.