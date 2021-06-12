Electric Aston Martin DB5 Could Be the Right Car for Female 007

It’s no secret anymore that as soon as the latest iteration of the James Bond series hits the screens later this fall, we will have to part ways with the actor who embodied Britain’s most dangerous secret agent for years. And with him, a lot of other things we have gotten used to will probably exit the scene as well.
As most of you Bond fans already know, Daniel Craig will leave the franchise and he will be replaced in the role of 007, for the first time, by a female actor. Lashana Lynch, who will make her entrance in No Time to Die, is set to become the next 007, a designation that will thus no longer be tied with the name James Bond for the first time in history.
The 25th movie in the series will make the switch in grand style, if we are to judge by what we already know about it. The usual spy twists and turns, revolutionary gadgets and, not least, the cars that have made the series famous will all be featured for us to say a proper goodbye to Bond.
One star appearance will be that of the 1965 Aston Martin DB5, the car made famous by Sir Sean Connery in 1964’s Goldfinger. It will take its place alongside the Valhalla, V8 and various other motorized contraptions of various brands to make this movie one to remember.
The DB5 is a car that people usually associate with Bond. Just to give you an idea of how appreciated the model is, remember one of them went for $6,38 million at an auction back in 2019. Also, one year later the British carmaker began making a limited series DB5 (25 of them for customers), exact replicas of the car driven by Bond all those years ago, packed with fake machine guns, tire slasher, radar, smoke screen and triple revolving license plates.
Naturally, the car will be made to 1960s specifications, and that means it will be rocking an internal combustion engine.
But how about Lashana Lynch? As the incarnation of the secret agent of the future, she will probably be driving electric cars in her first flick, and since Aston doesn’t have one yet, we could see her behind the wheel of cars that are not yet all that popular in movies, like say Tesla.
Or, maybe Aston will decide to make an electric variant of the DB5, like the one portrayed here by the renderers from British insurance company Money. It doesn’t have to look much different than the one we’re used to, just pack batteries and motors, but also some neon lights for kicks.
