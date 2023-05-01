EA's on a (Bad) Roll: First With Jedi Survivor, Now With F1 23

EA is still one of the biggest video game publishers in the world, no matter how much hate they garner sometimes. Since the monstrous Battlefront II scandal, EA has been good at keeping the peace by releasing their games in respectable conditions. Recent entries like Wild Hearts, Dead Space, or Need for Speed Unbound weren't the epitome of technical perfection, but they launched with little to no headaches, depending on the case. But now, it looks like EA's clean streak is over, with technical disasters like Jedi Survivor, and now with the 2-day trailer delay of the highly-anticipated F1 23.

6 photos Photo: EA