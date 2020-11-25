E-Bike Ambulances Are a Thing Now: Emergency Bikes Cuts Response Time in Half

Emergency Bikes is a new type of emergency response vehicle, unveiled in September this year. It’s currently undergoing testing in Paris, France, which just so happens to be the most congested city on the old continent. Wunderman Thompson Paris (WTP), which launched it with Ecox Enterprises, hopes more such vehicles will appear on Parisian streets because it means more emergencies will be addressed in due time.
According to the PR and tech development firm, Paris is paralyzed every day by more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) of traffic jams. During the strikes of 2019, which is when they came up with the idea for Emergency Bikes, that figure went up to 700 km (435 miles). Among the people stuck in traffic were first-responders, and that’s the very issue Emergency Bikes aims to solve: “every minute lost [in traffic] is 10% less chance of survival. In these conditions, the reaction time of the doctors in town is crucial.”
Emergency Bikes is a special type of e-bike outfitted for medical emergencies. It goes without saying you still need an actual ambulance to transport patients, but the e-bike can help get doctors to the scene of an accident or the place of emergency much more quickly; in roughly half the time they would get there by car. This would allow them to offer first on-site assistance, which could make the difference between life and death.
That’s one of the many advantages of e-bikes and two-wheelers in general: they can cut through traffic, they have dedicated paths, and some of them can ride on the pavement. When the entire city comes to a stop, doctors can still travel to emergencies, and that was the goal behind this project.
cargo bike. Once the prototype was developed, UMP (Paris Emergency Services) used it for daily tests, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Wunderman Thompson Paris says more emergency services have shown interest in their special bike, and they can offer customization for all types of emergency work, including for firefighters.
After developing the requirement specification document for the first bike, Wunderman Thompson Paris set out to build the prototype, from which they then build a fleet. The Emergency Bikes e-bike features the sturdy aluminum frame of the Urban Arrow cargo bike, with anti-puncture tires and medical symbol wheel covers, as well as a specially designed 150-liter (40-gallon) insulated cargo box that sits on an extra cargo cell for specialized medical storage.
The Emergency Bikes e-bike features GPS tracking (because thieves have no scruples), a loud horn, and high-intensity flashing blue LED lights to signal the arrival of an emergency vehicle. There’s also a USB port for powering portable devices, which is fairly standard on most e-bikes.
pedal-assisted range of up to 160 km (99 miles), according to BiciTech. Stopping power is supplied by hydraulic disc brakes.
“Emergency Bikes is our response to address the complex problems related to doctors moving around the city,” Mathieu Froger, CEO of Ecox, explained in September. “Tomorrow more than ever, the medics will need Emergency Bikes. This is our opportunity to change the way emergency services are delivered.”
From what WTP is saying, their electric two-wheel idea is already making a difference.
