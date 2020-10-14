Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Hot Lap of Hockenheim Is Better Than 911 GT2 RS MR

Delfast Goes Functional With the Sturdy, Reliable Electric Cargo Trike

Hailing from Ukraine but shipping to the entire world, Delfast makes some of the fastest and toughest offroad electric bikes out there. It can do functional just as well, in case you were wondering. 9 photos



While most riders associate



Trike is a cargo bike that’s big, strong and reliable. Powered by a 750W rear motor, it comes with a load capacity of 300 kg (660 pounds) without the rider, which means it’s ideal for deliveries or hauling stuff. Delfast says it could be a good fit for plumbers or workers who have to carry their own equipment from site to site, without having to worry about transportation costs.



Powered by a 48V/46A polymer lithium rechargeable battery, the Trike comes with an estimated, optimal range of up to 110 km or 68 miles, which means that, in theory, it’s able to do some 20+ deliveries across the city in a single day, on a single charge. A full charge is achieved in 7 hours, so those estimates would better hold up, because waiting for a top-off in battery charge is clearly not an option. Maximum speed is limited at 34 kph / 21 mph.



Delfast guarantees that battery capacity will decrease by 20 percent after 1,500 full charge-discharge cycles, which means it’s guaranteed for 105,000 km or 65,250 miles. This is the kind of figure any fleet operator is interested in.



The Trike was announced a while back and now, after 6 months in development, it’s available for order – without any bells and whistles, for the time being. It costs $3,799 but, because it’s targeted at a wide variety of businesses, financing and personalized payment are possible.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

