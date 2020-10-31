"Golden Arrow" Yacht Has its Own Branded Car, Is Equipped for a Billionaire

More on this:

The CNC eFanes Electric Mountain Bike Costs $19,000 for a Reason

CNC machining is emerging as an alternative to traditional bicycle manufacturing, with potential to shake up the way mountain and enduro bikes are built. By using CNC milling, makers can deliver lighter and more durable bikes. 6 photos



Last week, German bicycle manufacturer



This wouldn’t be the first bike build this way (



The frame of the eFanes, which is designed as a mullet bike, is made of two large pieces of aluminum. They’re milled by a machine out of single aluminum blocks, which helps to cut down on the total weight of the bike and make the frame more resistant. Then, the two sides of the frame were welded together using a special shielding gas and polished.



This MTB is electric, too. It’s powered by a mid-mounted Shimano motor and a 504Wh battery, upgradable to a 630Wh one. There’s also Fox Factor suspension (suspension fork and rear shock), DT Swiss HXC wheels, Maxxis Minion tires, and a Shimano XTR drivetrain. The total weight is of 25.89 kg (57 pounds), which Alutech says is low for a mountain bike, considering it’s electric.



Last week, German bicycle manufacturer Alutech introduced its latest electric mountain bike (eMTB for short), with impressive specs and the promise of a more durable, lighter and more customizable ride. The CNC eFanes is built using CNC (computer numerical control) milling process, from a single block of 6061 aluminum, PinkBike explains.

the Frace F160 we discussed this past July comes to mind

eFanes costs €16,000, which is almost $19,000 at today's exchange rate, which makes it as expensive as a car. Well, to be more precise, it's priced €15,999.90 ($18,683), but you get the idea.

